ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday was informed that the federal government had not decided to privatize the Roosevelt Hotel of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in New York.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC while hearing a petition against the possible privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel, however, asked the deputy attorney general to file written comments in that regard.

Petitioner Sharif Sabir, in his petition, claimed that the government wanted to privatize the Roosevelt Hotel which was a national asset, and prayed the court to stop it from taking any such decision.

During the course of hearing, the DAG informed the court that the government had not taken such decision. On the court's direction, he said he would submit comments after taking advice from the government. The court adjourned the case till July 15.