Share:

RAWALPINDI - The National University of Medical Sciences has commenced its first online supplementary exam for 1ST and 2nd Prof MBBS and 1st Prof BDS for the students of its affiliated institutions across the country from July 6, 2020.

Vice Chancellor, NUMS, Lt Gen Dr. Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd.) said that in the wake of COVID -19 situation the university had developed a reliable, transparent and secure online examination system.

However, he said the students would be examined for practical part of the exam in the labs of their respective colleges. The advantages of online exams outweigh the traditional mode of classroom exams as they are administratively convenient and save time, he observed.

The exams which would continue till 16th July 2020, have been scheduled in 1-2 sessions per day and were being conducted on an indigenously prepared software.