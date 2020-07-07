Share:

Islamabad-While online sports gambling sites have struggled to make up lost revenue during COVID-19, new research shows the industry’s sudden rise could be having a negative impact on the lives of young men. A study led by the University of Bath’s Darragh McGee focused on 32 men between the ages of 18 and 35 who were regular online sports gamblers, who were asked to keep a diary of all their betting activities.

After 30 days each was subject to an in-depth interview where they reflected on their experiences making sports bets and its impact on their lives. The feedback was largely negative, with interview subjects reporting a wide range of emotional and financial stress driven by their betting activities. According to McGee, the research suggests that it may be time to think of online sports gambling as a health concerns rather than a financial concern.