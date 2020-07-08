Share:

LAHORE - The positive coronavirus cases have decreased substantially across the country.

According to officials, 24,577 corona tests were carried out during the last 24 hours out of which some 2,691 new positive cases were reported during the last twenty-four hours, taking the tally to 234,509 The COVID-19 recoveries in Pakistan reached 134, 957 on Tuesday. These include 82,669 in Punjab, 96,236 in Sindh, 28236 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10841in Balochistan, 13557 in Islamabad, 1587 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1383 in Azad Kashmir.The death toll from the virus swelled to 4,839 with 77 more deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours.