LAHORE - Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) said on Tuesday that it was planning to send strong outfits in various international events during the next year. “We are planning to send our athletes in a series of international events in 2021, including Asian Indoor Games, Asian Women Netball Championship, Asian Coaching and Umpiring Camp, and Netball World Cup” PNF President Mudassar Arain said on Tuesday. Pakistan men team has already earned a spot in the Netball World Cup after claiming silver medal in the Asian Netball Championship in 2018.

The World Cup will take place in Australia in October-November, next year. The PNF president said before all other events, some senior male and female athletes would be sent to Sri Lanka in February to attend an umpires and coaches course. He said the PNF is in talks with PSB to start a training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad in August to prepare the athletes for their future assignments.