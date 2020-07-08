Share:

LAHORE-Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Tuesday, while Governor Punjab also approved the names of two Syndicate members of University of Education Lahore.

According to details, Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Niazi, Provincial Minister for Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and Parliamentary Secretary Adil Pervez called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the nation.

As Pakistan is facing economic challenge due to corona crisis, the government is taking necessary steps to provide relief to the people in corona.

Under the leadership of Imran Khan the government is taking all decisions in the best of public interest and for the betterment of the nation, no compromise will be made on delivery of the service and facilities to the nation in these difficult times.

All the promises made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the nation in the general elections will be fulfilled, he added.

Delegation of Sikh community headed by Moon Khan, central representative of PTI also met Governor Punjab, here at Governor House on Tuesday.

Governor Punjab expressed condolences to the Sikh community over the accident, he said that the Farooqabad train accident was a tragic incident and the entire nation was deeply saddened by the irreparable loss of precious lives.

He expressed that all heartfelt sympathies are with the mourners and we pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as the Chancellor approved the summaries in University mattes.

He approved the appointment of Dr Shagufta Andalib, Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed as Member Syndicate University of Education Lahore for three years.