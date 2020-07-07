Share:

Islamabad-The Planning Commission has issued authorisation for around 92 percent of the PSDP during fiscal 2019-20, official documents reveals. Out of the total allocations of Rs701 billion in fiscal 2019-20 the planning commission has released Rs644.702 billion, said authorisation summary released by the Planning Commission. According the documents out of Rs147.987 billion allocations for blocks managed by Finance Division authorisation for 104.011 billion has been issued.

As per the details, out of Rs48 billion allocated for Merged Areas 10 Years Development Plan authorisation for Rs 23 billion or less than 50 percent has been issued. For the Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of total allocation of Rs 24 billion authorisation of Rs 15.403 billion has been issued. For Gas Infrastructure Development Cess authorisation for less than 50 percent of allocations has been issued.

Similarly out of allocation of Rs5 billion for Prime Minister’s Youth & Hunarmand Programme, authorisation for less than 50 percent or Rs 2.358 billion has been released. Allocations for Special Federal Development Programme for Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) has been considerably decreased from early allocation of Rs 32 billion has decreased to Rs 17 billion. Out of the revised allocation of Rs 17 billion authorisation for only Rs 13.1 billion has been issued, which is less than 50 percent of the initial allocations. On the other hand allocations for security enhancement has been increased from the initial Rs 32 billion to Rs 53 billion.Out of the new allocations Rs 49 billion has been released which is around 95 percent of the allocations.

For allocations of Rs 313.610 billion for ministries/divisions authorisation for Rs 297.039 billion has been issued. For Defence production division, Poverty Division, Board of Investment, Communications Division (other than NHA) and Defence Division authorisation for the entire allocation has been issued in fiscal 2019-20.

For Higher Education Commission authorisation for almost Rs 28.298 billion or more than 99 percent funds has been issued, For Housing and Works out of total allocations of Rs 3.412 billion authorisation for the release of Rs 2.912 billion has been issued. For Communication projects NHA out of total allocations of Rs 154,966.835 million authorisation has been issued for Rs 94,791.269. For construction of Additional Carriage way Shikarpur-Rajanpur Section of N-55 CAREC Corridor (ADB) out of total allocations of Rs910 million no amount was released. Similarly no amount was released for the construction of Bridge over River Indus at Ghazi Ghat on N-70, Construction of BT Road from Pak Iran Border to Chedgi Panjgoor Ghick Awaran (230 KM) Feasibility, Construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Construction of Dual Carriage Road from Sui to Kashmore Linking Sukkur-Multan Motorway (Feasibility), Construction of Flyover at the Junction of N-5 and N-65 at Sukkur (S-P), Construction of Hoshab-AwaranKhuzdar Section of M-8 (321km), Construction of Interchange at Junction of National Highway (N-35) (KM 26-29) & National Highway (N125) (KM 42) including a Flyover at Railway line (KM 38-39) N- 125 along with Land Acquisition and Construction of Khuzdar Bypass on N-25.

Other projects for which has no authorisation has been issued includes Construction of Malakand Tunnel (Phase-I), Construction of Rajanpur-DG Khan as a 4-lane Highway (ADB), DG Khan-Rakhi Gaj Section of N-70, Dualization of Tarnol- Fateh Jang Section of N-80 Including Interchange at Tarnol Railway Crossing, Gilgit-Kargah-Khan Bari-KKH Basari Road (Feasibility Study), Improvement and Widening of GilgitShandur-Chitral Road (CPEC), Jhal Jaho-Bela Section (82 km), Kharan - Basima Road, Lillah Interchange M-2 to Jhelum Road (Feasibility), Lowari Tunnel (Electrical and Mechanical Works), Mirpur - Mangla - Muzaffarabad - Mansehra Road (CPEC), Nokundi- Mashkhel Road CPEC), Peshawar (Chamkani) to Nowshera - Addition of Extra Lane on each Side of N-5, M-8 Gwadar - Ratodero Road (892 Km) including Khuzdar - Shahdadkot - Ratodero Section (143 Km).