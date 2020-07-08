Share:

LAHORE-Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the importance and responsibilities of officers have increased in the new system of Local Government as its scope has been extended to the lower level.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the online training programme for newly inducted officers in the Punjab Local Government Department here Tuesday.

Relevant officials including Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari and Secretary Local Government were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat congratulated the newly joined officers and said that they should use all their abilities to make the new LG system, brought in line with the vision of PTI, a success.

He said “Prime Minister Imran Khan is still optimistic for real change in the country through new LG system of Punjab.

I hope you will make it a success in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of Punjab,” Raja Basharat further said that the government is going to hold the Neighborhood Council and Panchayat elections in the first phase.

He said “the present government has not interfered in your appointment in accordance with its vision and therefore we expect that you would also serve the people on merit.”

Addressing the gathering, Mohsin Leghari said that all of the officers should work hard and solve the problems of the people so that everyone would give an example of their work. “Help your government in eradicating the sifarish culture,” he said.

The officers, who attended the online workshop expressed their determination to do their utmost for the development of the country.