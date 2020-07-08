Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan coordinated specialists to entirely actualize the standard working strategies (SOP's) amid Eidul Azha celebration to advance control spread of corona virus.

PM Imran Khan chaired a assembly to survey the widespread circumstance which was gone to by government priests, extraordinary colleagues, National Calamity Administration Specialist (NDMA) chairman and others.

The head was briefed over the positive comes about of savvy lock down measures. He was too advised approximately the offices being given to the nationals in healing centers over the country.

The members of the assembly moreover held interview over anti-corona virus procedures for Eid ul Azha and Muharram.

The prime serve was told that keen lock down was forced in 227 territories in 30 cities which gave positive comes about to check COVID-19 spread other than diminishing burden on hospitals.

He communicated fulfillment over the positive results of savvy lock down and the diminishing number of corona virus cases.