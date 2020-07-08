Share:

RAWALPINDI- Police arrested two men on charges of hanging a man to death and throwing his dead body in a deserted plot in Bhatta Chowk, the limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rizwan Ullah, he said. He said the detained killers namely Salman Khan and Sajid Khan confessed before investigators that they murdered Rizwan Ullah because he was involved in assaulting Salman Khan sexually for which they ended his life.

He said police have obtained physical remand of duo from a court of law and began investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas that police managed to arrest the killers from KP by using latest technology and human intelligence. He said one of the killers revealed to police investigators that he was sodomised by the deceased many times and they killed him. CPO appreciated SP Ali and his team for solving a blind murder case by arresting two killers.

Meanwhile, RA Bazaar police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in double murder case committed in limits of PS Jatli, he said. The PO was identified as Yasir, he said.

Similarly, RA Bazaar police also busted an auto theft gang by arresting two of its members including the ring leader. The accused has been identified as Navid alias Needu and his accomplice to whom police also recovered seven stolen motorcycles, he said. Case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

On the other hand, a 14-year-old boy drowned into dam while swimming in Mohra Hayyal of Chowk Pindori. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of PS Kallar Syedan. The divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the dead body of boy who has been identified as Muhammad Atif.