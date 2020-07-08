Share:

Karachi - After heavy rains in the city, Karachi Electric (K-Electric) mobilised its response teams for swift restoration of power supply and the utility’s senior management, led by it’s CEO, directly supervised the rain-related maintenance and rehabilitation work, said a spokesperason of K-Electric.

Due to K-Electric’s continuous efforts, power supply was timely restored in affected areas of Malir, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Saudabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Surjani, F.B Area, Saddar and Bahadurabad Society. In addition, K-Electric also restored power in North Nazimabad, Garden, Landhi, Defence, Clifton and Shah Faisal Town areas.

According to the spokesperson, KE teams faced hurdles in the restoration process due to fallen trees and other objects as well as standing rain-water around the KE power infrastructure. To ensure public safety, electricity supply was also temporarily suspended in some of the low lying areas in Karachi, where water was reported to have accumulated.

K-Electric took significant steps to upgrade its power supply system. According to the KE spokesperson, “In addition to earthing and grounding, geo-tagging of HT and LT poles has been ensured. The safety of human lives remains the top priority of the organization. This cannot be achieved however, without timely action from the relevant government institutions. K-Electric has, therefore, requested the government departments dealing with the rain emergency to ensure immediate drainage of standing rain-water around power installations. In addition, the power utility urges the citizens to maintain a safe distance from broken wires, poles and other power infrastructure during and after the rain. Also, public should refrain from illegal and unsafe ways to steal electricity. Also, Illegal hooks, TV and cable wires around KE infrastructure and operating water motors during rains can prove to be dangerous”.

K-Electric Spokesperson further informed that mobile teams of the company remained in field to address consumer complaints. The power utility can be reached through 118 Call Center, via 8119 sms or through the social media platforms for complaints.