MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of HESCO consumers of Mumtaz Colony Walkart area and other joining areas held demonstration here on Tuesday at M.A.Jinnah road to protest against long power outages and faulty power transformers. Protesters burnt tyres and created hurdles as a result traffic was suspended. Protesters raised slogans against the HESCO officers and officials. Talking to media persons they alleged that Mumtaz colony of Walkart area had been deprived of power supply for eight days as their power transformer had burnt, no HESCO official tried to replace it. Protestors blamed that HESCO officials had involved in corruption and they received monthly bribe for installing direct wire from poll. They demanded the HESCO chief to take immediate notice, ensure immediate repair of faulty transformers and installation of alternate transformers to ensure continue power supply in the areas.