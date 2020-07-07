Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,373.35 points as compared to 35,202.77 points on the last working day, with positive change of 170.58 points (0.48 per cent). A total 333,891,243 shares were traded compared to the trade 332,251,625 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs12.214 billion as compared to Rs11.173 billion during last trading day. As many as 394 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 207 recorded gain and 157 sustained losses whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 32,968,500 shares and price per share of Rs26.25, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 31,521,000 with price per share of Rs13.76 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 24,126,000 and price per share of Rs11.07.