LAHORE-Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that real politics was the name of doing public service and it was also main agenda of the PTI government.

He was talking to media while visiting Union Council 98 of his constituency along with officers of LESCO, WASA, Sui Gas and other departments concerned. On this occasion, people apprised him about problems of their areas. Aslam Iqbal said that he had visited them to get first hand information about their problems.

The Minister commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been struggling to eliminate corruption for the last many years, and all the corrupt and mafias would come to their logical end who looted the masses ruthlessly. He emphasized that PTI government would retrieve the looted money from the plunderers and spend it on public welfare because basic manifesto of PTI government was to bring ease and comfort in the lives of the common man.

Aslam Iqbal said, “We will not disappoint the masses, who have given us their mandate to bring about change in the country and it is our fundamental principle to render public service.” He, however, mentioned that entire world including Pakistan was facing extraordinary challenge of coronavirus pandemic as it had left deep imprints on the economy and the society.

He said, “The PTI government has taken timely measures to save the masses from hunger and coronavirus, and we will get them out of prevailing difficult situation.”

The Minister urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He assured that the government was standing by the masses in this time of distress and difficulty.