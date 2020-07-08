Share:

Punjab government on Wednesday has decided to impose complete lockdown in seven localities in Lahore following significant surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, the areas that will be sealed after 12:00am tonight include Wapda Town, EME, A2 block in Township, Johar Town C Block and main bazaar in Chungi Amar Sadhu.

Earlier on July 1, Punjab government had de-sealed 61 localities in Lahore while smart lockdown was extended till July 15 across the metropolis.

These reopened areas were blocks in Johar Town, Canal View Society, Wapda Town, PCSIR, DHA (phase I,III,V), Askari X, Old Anarkali, Kareem Park, Shadbagh (Gol Bagh), Mohalla Shah Noor, Darogawala and others.

On the other hand, Pakistan has confirmed 83 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 237,489. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,922.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,980 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.