ISLAMABAD-All Rawalpindi Restaurants Association and hotel owners from Murree and Northern Areas on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against closure of their business since months.

They gathered outside National Press Club here and demanded of the government to review the decision of closing restaurants and hotels at the earliest as they were facing huge financial losses. The protesters said that if their demand was not taken seriously, they would be left with no option but to stage protest outside the parliament house.

Addressing the participants of the rally, President Rawalpindi Restaurants Association, Sain Ejaz Malik said that 100 days have passed and now the losses were going beyond their endurance.

The other speakers also demanded of the government to immediately allow them to restart their business so that they could earn livelihood.