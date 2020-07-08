PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra on Tuesday said that safety and well-being of the frontline warriors against Corona was the foremost priority on the provincial government.
Taimur Jhagra said cooperation of the social welfare organisations in this regard was praiseworthy. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony where testing kits and PPEs were donated by Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) to the Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DG Health Services, KP, Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Programme Manager SRSP Aftab Ahmed, Manager Operations Mian Muhammad Shah and Team Leader Asad Qaiser and other officials were present on the occasion.
The Program manager of SRSP handed over the essentials and documents to the minister during the ceremony.
The essentials provided by SRSP included 2016 PCR testing kits and 2010 UTM. In a similar manner, 8000 non-woven coveralls, 800 face shields, 800 K95 masks, 24000 disposable face masks, 24000 disposable head covers, 24000 disposable gloves and 24000 shoe covers were also included in the things provided.
Taimur Jhagra said that safety of the frontline warriors against Corona had been their priority since day one. Protective equipments for doctors had been bought from abundant funds. There was no shortage of protective equipments, he said.