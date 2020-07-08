Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra on Tuesday said that safety and well-being of the frontline war­riors against Corona was the fore­most priority on the provincial government.

Taimur Jhagra said coopera­tion of the social welfare organi­sations in this regard was praise­worthy. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony where testing kits and PPEs were donated by Sarhad Rural Sup­port Programme (SRSP) to the De­partment of Health, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. DG Health Services, KP, Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Programme Manager SRSP Aftab Ahmed, Man­ager Operations Mian Muhammad Shah and Team Leader Asad Qais­er and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Program manager of SRSP handed over the essentials and documents to the minister during the ceremony.

The essentials provided by SRSP included 2016 PCR testing kits and 2010 UTM. In a similar man­ner, 8000 non-woven coveralls, 800 face shields, 800 K95 masks, 24000 disposable face masks, 24000 disposable head covers, 24000 disposable gloves and 24000 shoe covers were also in­cluded in the things provided.

Taimur Jhagra said that safety of the frontline warriors against Co­rona had been their priority since day one. Protective equipments for doctors had been bought from abundant funds. There was no shortage of protective equip­ments, he said.