Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday welcomed the negative response of the British media on deliberate propaganda against Pakistan to depict it as COVID -19 spreading country in abroad.

The SAPM in a tweet shared a news link of The Daily Telegraph of the UK highlighting the hate propaganda against Pakistan.

He said: “Glad to see pushback against deliberate sensationalism and fabrication that tried to paint Pakistan as an exporter of COVID-19.”

Dr Moeed categorically mentioned that Pakistan had had the most responsible policy for air travel.

“We tested everyone that came into the country for two and a half months totally at our expense and never complained about positives showing up from other countries,” he noted.

He went on to mention that Pakistan started outbound screening and had asked all passengers to follow travel policies of their destination countries from the very first day of the outbreak.