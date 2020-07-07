Share:

According to the Annual Security Survey 2020 conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the security environment in Pakistan is conducive for business. And finally considered highly satisfactory for foreign investors. These investors, while gauging the security environment from July 2019 to June 2020, expressed their contentment with Pakistan’s stability and overall security. The report can be seen as an appreciation of the government and the consistent efforts of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in making the main business hubs of the country, i.e., Karachi and Lahore secure for economic activity.

It would not be an overestimation to state that our situation is on par with other metropolises in the region. The sense of security and normalcy in the country is the most critical factor that will provide room for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). FDI produces a positive effect on economic growth in host countries. One convincing argument for that is that FDI consists of a package of capital, technology management, and market access. While the government, in recent times, has already made friendly policies for attracting foreign businesses, there is no harm in going further to help indigenous businesses grow with the help of international investment.

The projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are materialising, one by one. The progress made on that front undoubtedly helps Pakistan move further along the path to prosperity, making our markets and the business sector an even more lucrative opportunity for potential investors. The FDI will help in stabilising the dwindling economy. This is the perfect time to take advantage of this rating; because businesses all over the world are opening up, and investors need locations that guarantee them ease of doing business and stability. If the government guarantees these two things to them, Pakistan can become a prime investment location for foreign companies. The government should also look to develop some concrete investment plans to make things easier for anyone considering injecting money here.