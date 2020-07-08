Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah opened registration for those wishing to perform Hajj this year through its website.

Out of the total 10,000 pilgrims, 70 percent will be foreigners residing in the Kingdom, with Saudis making up the remaining 30 percent.

Saudi Arabia has decided to allow only 10,000 domestic pilgrims to perform Hajj this year in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Gazette reported.

Sound health conditions will be the main criterion for allowing the performance of Hajj this year. Among Saudis, only health practitioners and security personnel who have recovered from coronavirus will be allowed to perform Hajj and they will be picked from the database of the recovered persons who have fulfilled the health criteria to perform the Hajj rituals.

This is in recognition of their commendable role in taking care of the health of various segments of the society in all phases of the fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, the ministry said the registration on the website (localhaj.haj.gov.sa) for expatriates started will end on Friday (July 10) and that the results of Hajj nomination will be announced on Sunday (July 12).

The selection of eligible expatriates and the performance of their pilgrimage would be strictly in line with coronavirus preventive protocols. Only those expatriates between the ages of 20 and 50 who are not suffering from any chronic diseases need to apply.

The applicants have to declare that they do not have diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, and respiratory diseases and that they are not infected with coronavirus or showing its symptoms. They have to produce a certificate after undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) medical test.

The applicants must have to give a pledge through the icon on the website that they did not perform Hajj earlier and that they will remain in mandatory home quarantine for 14 days before Hajj as well as 14 days after Hajj. They need to be in contact with the Ministry of Health on a daily basis through mobile applications in line with the protocols approved by the ministry.

The ministry indicated that submitting the application through the electronic path will be treated as an initial submission, and final registration for the Hajj will be considered only after the issuance of the final approval in the path after ensuring that the applicant has met all the health and regulatory standards. The result of the application will be sent to applicants through a text message on mobile phone numbers mentioned in the application.

The ministry also stated that the application will be deemed canceled in an event of non-compliance with health or regulatory requirements. The ministry has the right to cancel the approval at any time if it finds any discrepancies in the provided information.