Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Restriction Pioneer in National Get together Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called Pakistan People groups Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The best pioneers of their parties talked about the in general political circumstance within the country.

Speaking on the event, Bilawal Bhutto faulted that the government was intentioned carrying out less tests to conceal correct figures of the COVID-19 cases.

The federal government has fizzled to manage up with the continuous circumstance, he said including that the masses were incapable to gain their job amid the occupant tenure.

Both pioneers moreover examined prospects of holding the multi-parties conference and concurred to assemble it before long.