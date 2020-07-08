Share:

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that the Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) will be tabled in National Assembly today.

In a tweet, the minister said that the bill has been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) and is approved by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

"The Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 prepared by MOHR and approved by CCLC and Cabinet will be tabled today in NA," Mazari wrote on Twitter.

The Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 prepared by MOHR and approved by CCLC and Cabinet will be tabled today in NA. Our Senior Citizens Bill has been with NA Standing Committee on HR since before the Pandemic restrictions. Hoping it is expedited soon. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 8, 2020

The minister also hoped that the Senior Citizen Bill, tabled in the assembly before the pandemic restrictions, will be expedited for its early implementation.

"Our Senior Citizens Bill has been with NA Standing Committee on HR since before the Pandemic restrictions. Hoping it is expedited soon," the tweet added.