KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) hit back at Minister for Maritimes Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and asked who had been providing him ‘fake’ documents of Joint Investigation Team’s reports.

“The question arises that as to who are the people handing over the papers to Zaidi of the report which he himself admitted not signed by all participants of the teams,” Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and PPP National Assembly member Abdul Qadir Patel said this in a joint presser at Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

“The Sindh government had promised that it will make the JIT reports public and we have fulfilled that promise. We said we will present official documents and have done exactly the same,” said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

Commenting on the allegations made by Zaidi on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that the minister had sworn that the reports implicated the PPP leadership.

“We showed the documents with all the signatures. The official documents, with all the signatures, don’t show any such thing.”

The PPP leaders questioned who was providing these purported ‘official documents’ to the federal minister.

He said that JITs, which consist of one head and several members, were formed on the directives issued by the provincial government. “All members finalise a report and send it to the Home Department. This is an official document and the signatures on the report tell us as much.

“So now the question arises that if a document does not have all the signatures, where did it come from, who gave it to them?

“The federal minister failed to answer these questions in today’s presser.”

Earlier yesterday, Zaidi made a ‘passionate’ appeal to Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice of the Uzair Baloch JIT report released by the Sindh government a day earlier, which he alleged was different from the ‘original’.

Ghani said that Asif Ali Zardari in the past had made it clear that Uzair Baloch had nothing to do with the PPP, adding that gathering which was being discussed was not given by Uzair but from elected members of his party. He said that then provincial cabinet member Javed Nagori was sacked by the PPP leadership after it was established that he took oath of affirmation from Uzair.

He said the Lyari gangster held protests against the PPP, asking as to on whose behalf did Uzair hold protest against them. PPP councilors and workers were killed during that period.

He alleged that Zaidi had deposited three million dollars in his account from the money collected for charity for Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the United States. Who took the money from him, he asked. Ghani said that then Home Minster Zulfiqar Mirza who was now the leader of GDA-- the PTI’s coalition partner in the centre-- gave the status of sub-organization to People’s Aman Committee. “He (Zulfikar Mirza) was removed as the PPP’s vice president. The party involved in Baldia Factory inferno is an ally of the PTI too,” said the Minister.

He said the MQM Leader Mohammad Anwar had confessed to taking money from India and carrying out terrorism. The MQM leaders have also been named in Baldia Factory fire’s JIT report whereas Zulfikar Mirza was named in the other JIT. Why don’t they (PTI members) talk about the reports of these JITs,” the PPP leaders asked.

“Zaidi has a JIT with four signatures. The report against me came at a time when the Sindh government had differences with then Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam,” Ghani added.

“We have made public the JIT reports of the cases. There are officials of different seven agencies in the JIT and all the members have duly signed the report of Uzair Baloch which was made public by the Home Department. Ali Zaidi lied on floor of the National Assembly and now it has been established that Sindh government’s stance was correct,” they added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in order to divert the attention from the problems of the country, the federal ministers repeatedly give such statements. He said that all the issues pertaining to JITs were resolved in the year 2016.

The PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel who was also accused of harbouring the Lyari gangsters by the Federal Minister said that the PPP leadership was being accused for just having pictures with Uzair Baloch. “Uzair can also be seen in pictures with Maulana Tairq Jameel, Shahid Afridi and others will you arrest them too,” he asked.