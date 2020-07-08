Share:

ISLAMABAD - The standoff between the Islamabad capital city administration and Maulana Abdul Aziz continued on Tuesday as the authorities mulled over different options to deal with the situation. Official sources told The Nation that a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior discussed the situation after the former cleric Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz and his wife Umme Hasaan occupied the administration office of Jamia Fareedia, a seminary in E-7, on Monday night. Aziz removed seminary’s principal, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar and led morning prayers there.

The sources said the representatives of ICT administration, IG Islamabad and officials of the interior ministry participated in the meeting. They said that the meeting decided to engage Maulana Abdul Aziz in dialogue before going for the other options including use of force, to get the seminary vacated from the students.

Heavy police are deployed and they have blocked the road towards the seminary so as to avoid any untoward situation. Well-equipped police personnel, Counter Terrorism Force, Anti-Terrorism Squad and Anti-Riot Unit have been deployed around the seminary, according to an official at Aabpara police station.

The situation has virtually put the city administration in a fix, once again, as Maulana Abdul Aziz has been a permanent source of trouble for them.

Few months back, he had occupied Lal Masjid in violation of the law as he is no more a designated prayer leader there. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad soon after the meeting contacted Mulana Abdul Aziz so as to resolve the issue amicably. Maulana Aziz, his family and more some 50 students from Jamia Hafsa, left G-7 on wagons and headed to Jamia Fareedia at Fajr to occupy the seminary on Monday night.