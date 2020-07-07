Share:

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) understands that developing road infrastructure and erecting energy projects are of utmost importance for Pakistan’s progress. These projects are essential steps towards growth and prosperity. Thus, despite the government’s battling with the pandemic, the officials are keen on inaugurating one project after another in these two sectors. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa’s statement that M-8 Motorway was a top priority shows the government’s determination to create jobs for the locals and bring the most impoverished parts of the country at par with the rest of the country.

Hopefully, the road project will be a beacon of light for the people of South Balochistan, as road connectivity will enable the locals to access the main markets of the country and China. With the construction of the M-8 Motorway, the province of Balochistan will see socioeconomic and political modifications within the populace of the area for good. The M-8 project will boost the urbanisation process, which Balochistan is in dire need of. At the same time, it will attract the rural population towards their nearest cities. It is not wrong to argue that the M-8 Motorway project is a highway of hope for locals.

Similarly, the inauguration of the Azad Pattan Hydel power project is testimony to the government’s resolve to make the country self-sufficient in the production of clean and green energy. The project is a multi-purpose one. On the one hand, it will produce 701 megawatts of clean energy. On the other hand, it will also be providing over 3000 jobs in the country. Such schemes that decrease our reliance on imported fuel for energy production are what Pakistan needs the most. The government deserves all appreciation for keeping CPEC a central priority since coming into power. Suffice it is to say that these are lasting development initiatives with indigenised construction that bring both jobs and future progress to us.