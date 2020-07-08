Share:

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a wanted criminal during a raid here in Karachi.

According to In-charge CTD Chaudhry Safdar, the arrested terrorist is involved in several high-profile cases including attack on police mobile and other crimes.

He said that the arrested terrorist Faizal was wanted by Korangi town police after he attacked police mobile on May 8 in Zaman town area of Korangi.

Chaudhry Safdar said the suspect flee scene after launching attack on police mobile while his other three partners had been arrested in injured condition.

A case has also been registered against accused, said CTD In charge.

On the other hand, Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended 13 suspects during raids conducted in different areas of Karachi.

The arrested suspects were involved in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city.

Later, the arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson added.