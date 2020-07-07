Share:

LAHORE - The third group of Pakistan cricket squad, comprising Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti, will leave for England today (Wednesday) to join the squad in Worcester. They will also be accompanied by Masseur Malang Ali, said the PCB spokesman here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, who joined the team for practice and training, had left the Pakistan squad. “Zafar Gohar has joined the team for training purpose and as the remaining players of the squad are reaching England, Zafar is no more associated with the squad,” he added.