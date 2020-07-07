Share:

Yemen is suffering from the worst crisis: they are fighting an epidemic (Cholera), a pandemic (COVID-19), a famine and a war all at the same time. The UN will close three-quarters of its support programs in the country. Yemen is on the verge of extinction.

Before the pandemic, Yemen was the worst humanitarian crisis that the UN had ever dealt with due to the civil war ensuing and an extreme lack of food. With COVID-19, the situation became more terrifying.

It is said that deaths in the capital caused by coronavirus will very likely exceed those caused by war. It is deadly for both the citizens of Yemen and the unstable country itself. The odds of the country being permanently destroyed are high.

The level of destruction and chaos endured by Yemen is impossible to fit in a single letter like this. The entire world sits watching while doing nothing at all.

ANDLEEB BASHARAT,

Wah Cantt.