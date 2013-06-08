BEIJING - At least 42 people died Friday when fire engulfed a bus in minutes during rush hour in the Chinese city of Xiamen, state media reported, the country’s deadliest road accident in recent years. Images on Internet news portals showed a burnt-out shell was all that remained of the vehicle, which caught fire in the city, in the southeastern province of Fujian, at about 6:30pm (1030 GMT), the official Xinhua news agency said, citing local officials.