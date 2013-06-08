ISLAMABAD- Pakistansquash team, after much controversy and drama, will finally leave forFrancein the wee hours of Saturday morning through Emirates Airline flight viaDubaito participate in the World Squash Team Championship to be held inFrancefrom June 9-14.

Pakistansquash team was due to left forFrancethrough PIA flight viaItalyat12 noonon Friday, but due to non-availability of visas to top player Farhan Mahboob and Sh Saqib, the PSF was left with no other option but to delay the team and officials’ departure till early hours of Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here thatFranceembassy issued visas to four players, which include Aamir Atlas, Danish Atlas, Nasir Iqbal and Farhan Zaman while the names of Farhan Mahboob and Sh Saqib were missing from the list, as they were to representPakistanin the championship by virtue of winning trial matches.

The PSF was in a fix and they waived Aamir Atlas from trials at the eleventh hour and also recalled Danish Atlas to representPakistan, but Aamir refused to answer the late call. Meanwhile, Atlas Khan agreed to send his younger son Danish Atlas on strong request of the federation. The PSF, after hectic efforts and involvement of seniorPakistan,Franceand World Squash Federation officials and especially the laudable role of French Squash Federation and organisers, finally managed to get the visas of Farhan Mahboob and Sh Saqib. Now the same team will represent the country, which was selected after trial matches conducted at Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex. Now the question is what are the reasons behind decline of French visas toPakistanplayers Farhan Mahboob and Sh Saqib? On the other hand, Atlas Khan replied positively to the PSF call and agreed to send Danish Atlas to take part in the world squash event but now after getting visas of their desired team, the PSF returned to their old tactics and decided to drop Danish from the touring party.

It is a very bad precedent the federation is going to set and has very negative impact as far as the players, the federation and their parents future relations are concerned. When the PSF was in trouble, they gave an SOS call to Atlas Khan, it was replied positively, but now the federation all of a sudden is in no mood to honour its commitment. When this scribe contacted PSF secretary Abdul Wahab Marwat to seek his point of view regarding the prevailing situation, Wahab replied: “No one is to be blamed for as they have their visa procedure and now everything is settle down.” When this scribe asked Wahab who were going to represent country in the event, he replied: “The players who were selected after trial matches will be picked for the event while Danish will be left out as he was not the original choice.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this scribe at least called six times to contact Wahab to seek his version, despite promising to call back, he didn’t bothered to respond and even no one was available at their office to guide in this regard which shows sheer negligence and incompetency on part of the federation. Later, Wahab responded to call and said he was busy in getting the visas of the players.

The federation should have given respect to Danish Atlas and take him as the fifth member of the team, which is very much allowed according to new rules of the WSF. If a secretary can embark on a joy ride then why not a player who traveled all the way fromPeshawarand that too on such a short notice and can play an active role in helping the team in the mega event.

There is absolutely no such financial problem for the federation and if there is any, then secretary should be dropped from the touring party and instead of dropping a medal hope. It is a sheer injustice and a lesson to remember for all the other parents and players not to pay any heed to the federation’s such requests and stand by principles, as there are no principles followed in the PSF. They deserve complete isolation and tit for tat response. One thing is quite clear from this episode that the federation doesn’t deserve any soft corner neither from parents nor from the players.