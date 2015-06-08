LAHORE - Every tumor does not necessarily bear malignant cells and in most of the cases it is curable, said Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital Prof Anjum Habib Vohra while briefing the media about World Tumor Day at Lahore Press Club on Sunday. Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Rizwan Masud Butt and Dr Samra Majeed were also present.

“As precautionary measure, patients should not ignore continuous headache. The major factor for rapid increase in number of patients is lack of awareness. All necessary facilities for removal of tumors are available in Pakistan. The earliest the tumor is diagnosed, the bright chances of recovery are there,” Prof Anjum Habib Vohra said.

With the establishment of Institute of Neuro Sciences at LGH, more opportunities of medical research and training of doctors would be created, he added. He said that LGH was playing important role in neuro surgery and most of the victims of traffic accidents and head injuries were brought there for treatment.

He said that 5,000 operations of neuro surgery, including 900 of tumor, were being carried out annually at the LGH almost free of cost. He said that although facility of neuro surgery was available at all the government hospitals, there was dearth of neuro surgeons and the situation needed prompt action. He told that there were only 17 professors of neuro surgery and 250 neuro surgeons in the country for 190 million of population.

Prof Khalid Mahmood, pioneer of DBS technique for the treatment of Parkinson in Pakistan, told that doctors treating the disease of brain tumor must focus on research to find out the roots of the tumor as this was important for the life of the patients.

Prof Rizwan Masud told that initial treatment of a tumor was surgery and in some cases, when doctor could not remove the tumor for various reasons, it was treated with radiation.

“All these treatments are available in Pakistan. Therapy called stereotactic radio surgery is also being used in Pakistan for these patients. All types of brain tumor are not fatal. With the advancements in medical field, the cure and treatment of this ailment has improved a lot as compared to the past”, he said.