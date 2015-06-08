The debate on social media

#AyanSilentToSaveZardari

VIEWS ON THE MEDIA

♥ Cute Hemi ♥ @hemiloveherself

Why hasnt media covered the murder incident of #EjazAhmed ?

Is it involved in the murder ?

Faiza Muskan @Faizamuskan751

#AyanSilentToSaveZardari

Totally agree the Media & Police have made Ayan Ali case into a complete farce.

VIEWS ON SOCIETY

Abdul Sattar Edhi @EdhiAbdulSattar

Those saying #AyanSilentToSaveZardari should look into a mirror first as you too silent at some level and doing nothing against evil #wakeup

Rayhan Sonu @RayhanSonu

Not only Ayan is silent. Media, PMLN, FIA, NAB and so called Politicians are also silent on Zardari's Corruption

#AyanSilentToSaveZardari

Tweets are reproduced verbatim and are unedited

to retain the author’s views and mannerisms.