The debate on social media
VIEWS ON THE MEDIA
♥ Cute Hemi ♥ @hemiloveherself
Why hasnt media covered the murder incident of #EjazAhmed ?
Is it involved in the murder ?
Faiza Muskan @Faizamuskan751
Totally agree the Media & Police have made Ayan Ali case into a complete farce.
VIEWS ON SOCIETY
Abdul Sattar Edhi @EdhiAbdulSattar
Those saying #AyanSilentToSaveZardari should look into a mirror first as you too silent at some level and doing nothing against evil #wakeup
Rayhan Sonu @RayhanSonu
Not only Ayan is silent. Media, PMLN, FIA, NAB and so called Politicians are also silent on Zardari's Corruption
Tweets are reproduced verbatim and are unedited
to retain the author’s views and mannerisms.