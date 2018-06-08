Share:

LALAMUSA - Three people including a 12-year-old housemaid, injured few days back in a fire incident at a house, succumbed to their burns at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Kharian here the other day.

The injured included Amjad Pervez, his wife, their 24-year-old son Wajihuddin, and a 13-year-old housemaid. A fire broke out at their house due to a short circuit at Iqbal Colony, Jalalpur Jattan. They were admitted to CMH Kahrian. Mr Pervez, his son Wajihuddin and 13-year-old maid died at the hospital. Pervez’s wife was being treated at the hospital. Her condition was stated to be critical.

The incident sent a wave of shock and grief across the town and city. It is to be noted that despite a city of over 100,000 individuals, Jalalpur Jattan lacks a dedicated fire department which adds to damage in fire related incidents in the city.