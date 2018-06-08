Share:

SIALKO- The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has fined Rs3.7 million to 150 companies in Gujranwala Division for the non-payment of taxes.

They were repeatedly issued final warning and recovery notices by PRA, said senior officials.

On the other side, the special recovery teams of the Excise and Taxation Department have sealed 245 different properties of the chronic defaulters for the non-payment of their property taxes, during the ongoing recovery campaign in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The senior E&T officials said that the teams have also impounded 117 vehicles for the non-payment of their token taxes and registration fees, besides confiscating the hundreds of the unapproved numberplates of the motorcycles and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, police seized 100 bottles of international brand wine after raiding the den of drug trafficker Nisar in village Daallowali.

Police said that the accused Nisar was very influential politically. Police have also arrested the main accused and his companion Ali Haider. The accused told the police that they were to sell these bottles of wine ahead of Eidul Fitr. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar has stressed a need for making efforts for raising public awareness about the proper use of the water and maximum tree plantation for ensuring pollution-free atmosphere.

Addressing an awareness seminar, he said that pollution-free atmosphere was the basic right of everyone and everyone should come forward to play a pivotal role for protecting the atmosphere.

The mayor added that there was also a dire need to educate the people about the proper use of the water besides giving up the unnecessary usage of water, following the demand of saving water.

He said that maximum tree plantation could help a lot in providing the pollution free atmosphere to everyone. He revealed that Pakistan was also among those countries, which have been facing great difficulties caused by the environmental pollution and climate change.