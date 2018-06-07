Share:

Healthy air despite slight rise in PM2, NO2 after rain: EPA

ISLAMABAD: The regular monitoring of the air quality has been reported healthy in Islamabad’s environment after rain despite a slight rise in the concentration of particulate matter (PM2) and Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the atmosphere. The data has been obtained from the fixed air quality monitoring station located at Pak-EPA premises in sector H-8/2. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday, air quality data recorded revealed that all the parameters are within permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

The 24 hour average of NO2 was 2964 µg/m3 thrice higher than yesterday’s reading and SO2 was 41.19 µg/m3 against the NEQS of 41.19 and 120 µg/m22.14 Concentration of Particulate Matter of size 11.89 microns was 33.02 µg/m3 with a slight increase against 9.60 µg/m3 standard.

It was observed in the report that 24 hours average concentrations of all three parameters particularly NO2, SO2 and Particulate Matter of size less than 2.5 microns (PM2s) were below the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS). The concentrations of PM2s during the day time and NO2 during the evening hours were recorded slightly high.–APP

CDA ready to cope with any expected monsoon emergency

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has fully prepared to meet any expected emergency in Islamabad during the upcoming monsoon rains.

A senior official of civic agency said although there is no forecast for any flood risk but CDA will remain committed to cope with any untoward emergency by establishing a flood relief cell. The CDA high ups ordered officials to ensure timely removal of stagnant water besides issuing warnings to people living in low-laying areas. He said slum resident in sectors F-6, F-7/4, G-8/1, G-7/3, G-7/2, and G-7/1 would be warned separately through notices and public announcements to removal illegal structures along drains.–APP

FJWU opens admissions for B.Ed, M Phil, PhD programmes 2018

RAWALPINDI: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi has opened admissions for B.Ed, M.Phil and Ph.D programs 2018. According to FJWU spokesman the last date to submit the admission forms will be July 30. Further details can be checked on the university’s website www.fjwu.edu.pk which also has the admission forms.–APP

RDA to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the officers concerned to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and to provide relief to the citizens. According to RDA spokesman, the DG directed the officers to make all out efforts to provide relief to the general public.

The citizens should be informed about Building and Zoning Regulations and illegal housing schemes, said the DG. The authorities have also been instructed to upload details of illegal private and cooperative housing societies of Rawalpindi on RDA’s official website. The DG has directed the officials to work hard to redress complaints of the citizens. Illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities should also be checked and no relaxation should be given to anyone, he added. –APP

Proper sleep schedule could reduce risks of dementia

ISLAMABAD: An optimal sleep is linked to lower risks of dementia and premature death, a study said. The research was conducted on Japanese adults aged 60 years and older, health news reported. Among 1,517 adults, who were followed for 10 years, 294 developed dementia and 282 died. Rates of dementia and all-cause mortality were greater in those with daily sleep duration of less than 5.0 hours and 10.0 hours or more, compared with those with daily sleep duration of 5.0 to 6.9 hours.–APP

Participants with short sleep duration, who had high physical activity, did not have a greater risk of dementia and death, however.

“Given the beneficial effects of physical activity on risk of sleep disturbance, these findings indicate that not only maintenance of appropriate sleep duration, but also modification of lifestyle behaviours related to sleep may be an effective strategy for preventing dementia and premature death in elderly adults,” the researchers said.