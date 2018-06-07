Share:

rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) under their ongoing drive against one-wheelers have decided to take strict action against one-wheelers during last Ashra of Ramazan while 33 FIRs were lodged during this Ramazan and the violators were sent behind the bars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, 30 FIRs were registered in New Town police station under section 99/A and section 279 PPC, two in Sadiqabad and one was registered in Civil Line police station. He informed that special squads have been deployed at main points particularly Murree Road, Flyovers, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the town. The squads have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers and car-skaters.

He said, motorcycles of the one-wheelers are also being impounded under section-550. Similarly, a large number of underage drivers on rash and dangerous driving were also issued challan tickets. Though, the activity was already being checked by traffic wardens but now, several other arrangements have been made to curb the activity, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

He said, one-wheelers are not only playing with their own lives but they are also a threat for other road users that is why stern action is taken against them.

The efforts to control the activity would continue and cases would be registered against one-wheelers, he added.

He said the citizens especially parents should play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main reasons behind fatal accidents.