islamabad - Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have busted a gang of criminals involved in dacoity and street crime.

The police also recovered valuables and weapons from the five accused, a police spokesman said on Thursday. He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team which worked hard and succeeded in arresting five persons involved in looting people at gun point when they were coming out from ATMs after withdrawing money. They have been identified as Ehtesham Ali, Kashif Mehmood, Imtiaz, Asgher Khan and Muhammad Ahmed while police also recovered cell phones and weapons from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to committing crimes in different areas of the twin cities. The police have obtained their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Bhara Kahu police recovered 110 gram hashish from Shahzad and arrested him for further legal action against him. CIA police recovered a stolen mobile phone from Imtiaz while Kamran Abbasi was arrested after recovery of a 30-bore pistol. Sabzi Mandi police recovered 250 gram heroin from Jahangir Shah while Sihala police recovered three 30-bore pistols from Aamir Sajjad, Sajjad Mehmood and Hassan Imtiaz each.