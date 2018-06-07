Share:

islamabad - In light of the recent harassment incident at Bahria University, the naval officials on Thursday removed the College Principal for his failure to provide a safe environment to female students during examinations, sources said.

Details said that university principal Iqbal Javed has been sacked after the internal inquiry held him responsible for shelving the matter instead of addressing the complaints of the female students.

Sources said that three separate inquires were being made by three different departments on the harassment allegations against Federal Board of Intermidiate and Secondary Education (FBISE) external examiner Sadat Bashir.

Though FBISE and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had formed the inquiry committees to probe the allegations, the students and parents later pleaded before the naval chief to take notice of the issue and hold inquiry against college administration also.

Around 80 female students had accused the FBISE examiner for harassing and touching them in an inappropriate manner during the biology practical held on May 24, 25 and 26.

More than twenty students posted on social media that the college administration despite being informed about the examiner’s misbehaviour took no action against him. The students alleged that the internal examiners and college administration asked student to compromise and remain silent and warned that the protest will led to reduction of their marks in practical exam.

A female student informed The Nation that an internal inquiry was initiated by the naval officials as where students were asked to record their statements before the inquiry committee.

“College administration didn’t want to highlight the issue to save its reputation,” she said.

However, she added that more than ten students recorded their statements before the internal committee confirming the incident and college non-cooperation in this regard.

Sources said that the principal has been removed and a new principal will assume charge soon with the approval of the naval chief.

Meanwhile, a 3-member committee formed by FBISE had also recorded the statements of victim girls and accused examiner Sadat Bashir.

A source informed that the accused denied his involvement in harassing the students and demanded from the inquiry committee to seek CCTV footage of the incident.

“He said his behaviour might be rude but he didn’t physically molest any student,” said source.

However, sources added that 6 female students along with their parents reached before the FBISE committee and confirmed the incident occurrence with them.

Sources also added that the examiner who is a lecturer at H-9 college had a record of harassing the female students and colleagues.

“He had been accused in 2014 under similar charges and was exonerated because of lack of the evidence, but his own circle has the same complaints against him,” official said.

Controller examiner FBISE Fatima Tahira informed The Nation that 6 girls have recorded the statement and committee is still inquiring the matter.

The FDE two-member inquiry committee has not reached a conclusion, said the source.

Former federal minister for education also asked FBISE and CADD to take notice and suspend the official from the services.