LALAMUSA:- Three people including a woman were killed in collision between a motorcycle and lorry near Gujrat the other day.

According to a police source, Sajjad Ahmed, resident of Kotli Kohar, was on the way to Shahana Lok along with his uncle Abdul Ghani and aunt Nazir Bibi on a motorcycle.

Near Gujrat, a speeding lorry hit the motorbike they were travelling on. As a result, Sajjad Ahmed and his aunt were killed on the spot while Abdul Ghani was injured and rushed to Gujrat District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by Rescue 1122 where he succumbed to his injuries.