KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday submitted his nomination paper to contest the upcoming elections 2018.

The young chairman of the party has made the first move of his political career by submitting his nomination papers to contest the next general elections in the NA-246 constituency, his party’s traditional stronghold of Lyari.

The PPP chairman reached the city courts where PPP workers and local party leaders were already present to welcome him.

Talking to the media informally, Bilawal said that it is the happiest moment for him as he is stepping into parliamentary politics. He vowed to continue Benazir Bhutto’s mission and serve the nation. He added that only Bhutto’s vision can strengthen the country and only Bhutto can defend democracy. Bilawal said that he will take forward his mother’s vision.

The NA-246 constituency, which fell in the Central District earlier, the stronghold of the MQM, has now become part of Lyari, South-I, after fresh delimitation of electoral constituencies in 2018.

Bilawal’s mother Benazir Bhutto and his father Asif Ali Zardari emerged victorious in the general elections of 1988 and 1990, respectively, from Lyari.

Another PPP candidate, Shahjahan Baloch and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal candidate Syed Abdur Rasheed also obtained nomination forms to contest the elections in the same constituency.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has submitted his nomination papers to contest the election in Karachi's NA-243 constituency. The returning officer has summoned Khan to verify his newspapers. Similarly, PTI’s Asad Umar submitted his nomination papers to contest the elections in NA-54 and Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal submitted his nomination papers to contest the elections in four constituencies in Karachi – NA-247, NA-253, PS-127 and PS-124. PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan submitted his nomination forms to contest the general elections in NA-249. Former MNA Nabeel Gabol’s son, Nadir Gabol, submitted his nomination form to contest the elections in the PS-108 constituency. ANP senator Shahi Syed submitted his nomination paper to contest the elections in NA-250. PTI former MNA Arif Alvi submitted his nomination forms in NA-247 and ex-MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman is the candidate in PS-110 and PS111 constituency. Hassan Sabir of the PSP filed his nomination papers in NA-243 and PS-101. PPP’s Amjadullah, who recently joined the party after quitting the MQM-London, is a candidate in the NA-253. The JI leader Merajul Huda has submitted his nomination papers in the NA-256 constituency. PPP leader Qadir Patel submitted his nomination papers in the NA-248 constituency. MQM Pakistan former MPA Mehfooz Yaar Khan submitted his nomination papers in PS-126, PS100, Peace 114.

Many other candidates belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamaat-i-Islami have submitted their nomination forms to contest the polls in different constituencies.