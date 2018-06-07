Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority has placed under suspension all 36 of its employees who were nominated in the FIR registered by Federal Investigation Agency in connection with the illegal up-gradation case of the employees.

The action, severely criticized by the affectees, has been taken in terms of Regulation 9.02 of the CDA Employees Service Regulations, 1992. They have been suspended w.e.f. June 1, 2018. During suspension, they will draw subsistence grant equal to full pay and allowances that they were drawing immediately before their suspension, said the office order issued in this regard. FIA had some days back registered a case against the employees in connection with the illegal/irregular up-gradation, re-designation and change of cadre of the CDA employees between years 2007-12, causing unrest amongst the staffers. The suspended officials include DG Civic Management Khalil Ahmed Soomro, Dy DG Law Najma Azhar, Director Admin Syed Safdar Ali Shah and others.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved officials approached Chairman CDA alleging that a few CDA officers including Abdul Mannan DG (Confidential)HRD and Assistant Director HRD-III, Arshad Afridi were hiding facts from him adding that the Board members and acted criminally while dealing with inquiries at the level of FIA and the apex court. In a letter to the Chairman, they said that the officials did not submit record of daily wagers’ appointment as sought by the then Chief Justice. They said that registration of FIR against 34 employees during pendency of suo-moto proceedings at Supreme Court is reflection of internal grouping of the employees. They have appealed to the chairman to cancel the suspension orders. On the other hand, the Authority on Thursday transferred 29 officials of finance/accounts and audit department. The transfers were made in the wake of suspension of more than 30 officials.