Share:

JACOBABAD - A massive protest rally was taken out by Raaz Khan Pathan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jacobabad, it was started from his residence up to Jacobabad Press Club against prolonged power outages here on Wednesday.

Raaz strongly condemned the protracted power breakout and tripping tactics to save the units throughout Jacobabad in Ramazan and termed the prolonged power outages as sheer injustice with people of Jacobabad. He said that people has been facing severe troubles especially when people of Jacobabad has sat in Itikaf, a process to sit at least 10 days in mosque in Ramazan. He also claimed that no sooner Ramazan had started tripping and power outbreak down increased in Sindh especially Northern Sindh besides fabricated detection bills also started issuing to costumers. Raaz accused the former PML-N government and said that it had failed to overcome the loadshedding issue lapse of five years. He vowed after winning forthcoming general elections to be held in July, PTI would overcome the issue of loadshedding and other core issues.