Share:

KARACHI - National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Aman Foundation (AF) signed a MoU to partner for ambulance services and provide pre-hospital care to the cardiac patient of entire Sindh Province.

The ceremony was held on Thursday at NICVD, Karachi in the presence of media and management of both organisations. As per the agreement, NICVD will take over Life Saving Ambulances of Aman Foundation for providing cardiac emergency services to the patients at all NICVD Satellite Centres and its Chest Pain Units. This would be a sheer addition to the existing fleet of the NICVD ambulance service.

At this occasion, NICVD Executive Director Professor Nadeem Qamar said that these well-equipped life-saving ambulances will further facilitate heart patients in safe, easy and early access to the cardiac set-up.

This ambulance service will be manned by specialised paramedics, who are trained and qualified in cardiac emergency management. He further added that the ambulances will be dedicated to all NICVD’s Satellite Centres and Chest Pain Units and will serve the people as per the vision of the NICVD, which is nothing but to provide quality cardiac healthcare facilities to masses at their doorstep. He further added that the NICVD is committed in serving the peoples of Sindh.