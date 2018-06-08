Share:

TCS provides assistance to NED Racers

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s largest courier, logistics and services provider, TCS provided logistical assistance to NED Racers, a cohort of dynamic engineering students from NED University of Engineering & Technology. The group exhibited their exclusively-designed racing car at a collegiate automotive design competition, Formula North that took place this week in Canada. Formula North brought together international students on a competitive platform to promote innovation and foster knowledge sharing centered on practical engineering.

The prototype racing car, designed and fabricated by NED Racers, was ranked number one by the competition’s jury for its potential as a production item ahead of the competition.

TCS, along with its international partners UPS, provided the required logistics support to NED Racers to securely move their innovative vehicle between Karachi and Canada, and will now assure its safe arrival back to Pakistan, free of cost.

Chairman of TCS Khalid Awan, said, “It is a matter of pride for TCS to embark on this momentous journey with these highly talented young individuals who have placed their trust in our operational abilities. This a testament to TCS’ legacy of helping deliver items of exceptional value with utmost care and sensitivity, locally and internationally.”

The international collegiate witnessed participation from over 30 student teams, from across the globe, showcasing their model cars that were put to test on track.

A jury of distinguished automotive experts will determine the winner based on the car’s performance, its cost-effectiveness, reliability and maintenance.NED Racers have previously represented Pakistan at Formula SAE in Italy, for the first time, in 2016, under the banner of NED Formula Racing

DTI wins top positions at NAVTTC skills competition

LAHORE (PR): Descon Technical Institute (DTI) students recently took part in the annual Skills Competition organised by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Among the guests present were Falahat Imran, president Women’s Chamber of Commerce Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, executive director NAVTTC, and other notable industrialists. The chief guest for the evening was Abdul Razak Dawood, chairman Descon.

The event highlighted the skills of the participants and the training ability of the institutes. At the event, DTI students took 2nd place in both the welding and electrical skills.

Talking about his performance at the competition, DTI trainee Shakeel Abbas, who won second place in welding at the national competition, said, “I am thankful to DTI for giving me the opportunity to learn valuable skills. With these skills I can build a future for myself and my family.”

Faisal Sheikh, who came second in the industrial electrician competition, another DTI trainee, added, “This was an opportunity for me to showcase the skills I learned at DTI. And my success here is a testament to the dedication of myself and my teachers at DTI and our dedication to ensuring a brighter future for others like myself.”

Executive director NAVTTC spoke about the skills development in Pakistan as vital to ensuring that the underprivileged youth are able to have a chance to succeed and help in the development of the nation. He also praised the efforts of the participants and appreciated their efforts in the competition.

Abdul Razak Dawood, chairman Descon, said that the role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was important in the uplifting of underprivileged and unemployed youth. He commended the work that NAVTTC was doing and the performance of the DTI trainees.

TNT offers services in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): TNT has selected Gerry’s International (Pvt) Ltd as its service provider in Pakistan for its international range of services to and from more than 200 countries worldwide, as of May 15, 2018. Gerry’s International is a leading express service provider in Pakistan, offering shipping, warehousing and custom clearance services across the country. Customers in Pakistan can now call Gerry’s International at +92 21 111811 111 or email customercare.tnt@gerrys.com.pk for their international shipping requirements.

NICVD, Aman Foundation ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Aman Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner for ambulance services and provide pre-hospital care to the cardiac patients of entire Sindh province. The ceremony was held on Thursday at NICVD Karachi in the presence of management of both organisations. As per the agreement, NICVD will take over Life Saving Ambulances of Aman Foundation for providing cardiac emergency services to the patients at all NICVD Satellite Centers and its Chest Pain Units.

This would be a sheer addition to the existing fleet of NICVD ambulance service.

Professor Nadeem Qamar (executive director NICVD) said that these well-equipped life-saving ambulances will further facilitate heart patients in safe, easy and early access to the cardiac set-up. This ambulance service will be manned by specialised paramedics, who are trained and qualified in cardiac emergency management. He further added that the ambulances will be dedicated to all NICVD’s Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units and will serve the people as per the vision of NICVD, which is nothing but to provide quality cardiac healthcare facilities to masses at their doorstep.

Excellence Delivered, Packages sign deal for SAP implementation

LAHORE (PR): Excellence Delivered (ExD) has been selected as the sole SAP partner for Packages Limited and will provide end to end support in implementing SAP across multiple Packages Group business entities.

The deal signed between ExD and Packages covers the implementation of SAP Enterprise Support across multiple companies of the Group. The companies of Packages Group that are a part of the deal are Packages Limited, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt Limited and DIC Pakistan Limited.

The goal of this deal is to achieve an end-to-end integration of the existing SAP installations across the businesses covered by the deal. With this implementation, ExD will assist the different entities of the Packages Group in their objective of achieving operational best practices in IT, company operations and executive management.

Sajjad Syed, CEO ExD stated, “It is a sign of great trust in the performance and success of ExD for us to be chosen as the sole SAP partner for Packages. I am sure that we will be able to bring greater efficiency to their operations and ensure their competitiveness in the market and continued growth over the coming years.”

TPL Maps joins hands with ‘what3words’

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s first digital mapping company, TPL Maps has signed a MoU with what3words, a global multi-award winning location technology company, to introduce the system to Pakistan. The partnership will enable Pakistani consumers to navigate to precise and accurate locations, through the deployment of the most advanced technologies.

what3words is a location technology company which has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and assigned each a unique 3 word address. The 3 word address for TPL’s head office, for example, can be found at

Baskin-Robbins opens outlet in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, has opened its first outlet in Karachi at 3Com Tower, opposite Bilawal Chowrangi.

At a soft opening the other day, Baskin-Robbins entertained children from the SOS Village in Karachi as its first guests at the new outlet and shared with them the flavors of happiness and fun that the brand is known for around the world.

The guest of honor on the occasion was the celebrated communicator Javed Jabbar who is a member of the Board of SOS Children Villages in Pakistan and is wholly committed to the SOS objective of providing shelter to every deserving child in the country. He is also a former senator and federal minister,

Javed Jabbar said it was a good sign that entrepreneurship in Pakistan was developing with vibrancy and there were competent individuals like Irfan Mustafa who were taking the initiative. He termed this as a good omen for the future viability of Pakistan’s economy since so many international brands were investing in the market and Baskin-Robbins was one of them.

John Varughese, Vice President, Dunkin’ Brands International, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Irfan, Harris and their team in developing the Baskin-Robbins brand in Pakistan by bringing our wide range of delicious ice cream flavors, cakes and other treats to Pakistani customers.”

Baskin-Robbins has earlier opened 4 outlets in Lahore and the restaurant at 3Com Tower in Karachi is its 5th outlet in Pakistan. Baskin-Robbins currently has 7,800 restaurants in more than 50 countries around the world.