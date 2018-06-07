Share:

rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) under a grand operation launched against fancy and improper number plate vehicles and motorcycles removed over 200 number plates and 100 tape recorders during last four days.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, a special campaign was launched against private vehicles with illegal number plates.

He said over 1000 vehicles and motorcycles were challaned while 127 rickshaws were fined for violating the ban imposed on the entry of rickshaws on Mall road and cantt area were impounded in different police stations.

Bilal Iftikhar informed that no compromise would be made on traffic law enforcement.

Installation of tape recorders in public service vehicles is illegal and action in accordance with the law is being taken against the rules violators, he added.

He said circle in-charges are supervising the campaign in their respective areas and taking measures to eradicate the trend of non-prescribed number plates, vehicles without number plates and unregistered vehicles.

He further said the illegal use of green number plates, tinted glasses, plying unregistered vehicles and other types of non-prescribed registration plates were illegal acts.

Special arrangements had also been made to control traffic jams in the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic on congested roads.

The CTO said he had directed Traffic Wardens to take action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law and keep an eye on suspicious vehicles. The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to make their journey safe. Moreover, he said he had directed wardens to educate people and create awareness among them. The citizens can play a vital role to streamline the flow of the traffic, he added.