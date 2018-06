Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH:- Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon inaugurated completed development works in Gojra courts and offices complex on Wednesday.

Gojra Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar told the media that pathways throughout the complex had been tuff-tiled, adding that a parking lot had also been established on the premises of the complex. He claimed that money, spent on these works, was collected from local philanthropists.