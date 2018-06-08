Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH:- District Police Officer Mansoorul Haq Rana terminated from service two policemen for their involvement in crimes. DPO office said that both sub inspector Ahmad Raza and constable Javed Iqbal had raided a medical store at Faisalabad along with a fake health department team and kidnapped store's staff and then had demanded bribe for their release. It added that Faisalabad's Samanabad police had already registered a case against both the terminated cops.