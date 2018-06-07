Share:

islamabad - Estate office of the Ministry of Housing and Works has vacated as many as 500 houses from illegal or un-authorized occupants during the last two and a half years.

The concerned authority is actively pursuing eviction of illegal occupants from government accommodations in coordination with the local administration, an official in the ministry told APP.

He said 125 government accommodations which had been illegally occupied by trespassers included 60 in the Federal Capital and 65 in Karachi.

The official said many officers in grades 16 to 18 living in government accommodations below their entitlement were not being allotted accommodations according to their entitlement so far.

He said rent and other charges on account of government accommodations were being deducted from the salaries of the said officers as per their grades and not according to the accommodations they were residing at.

The rent had been deducted as per Rule 25 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002, the official added. To a question, he said currently, the EO has only 17,497 government owned accommodations in Islamabad.

He said the list of federal employees, who are waiting for official accommodation, is extending gradually and the figure has reached 22,709 mainly caused by ban on construction of new government housing units since 1995. As many as 6,807 federal government employees have applied for allotment of government accommodation since June 2013, the official said.

He said the government accommodations are not sufficient to meet the requirements of the government employees in Islamabad.

“Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap,” the official added.