Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday revealed before the Supreme Court that overseas Pakistanis could not exercise their right of franchise through electronic voting in the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

Secretary ECP Babar Yaqub Fateh further informed the top court that the online portal, prepared by National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) through which the overseas Pakistanis were supposed to cast their votes, needed further systematic work for improvement. While submitting the report of third party evaluation by Task Force in a sealed envelope, secretary ECP also informed the top court that the project of granting right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis through electronic voting system could not be materialised for the time being.

He said that the report of Task Force had not recommended to run the project on the current online web portal.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter of overseas Pakistanis’ votes.

Chief justice observed that he desired that overseas Pakistanis could be granted the facility of exercising their right of franchise through electronic voting system.

He further observed that granting such facility on this stage may cause harm (to the upcoming elections).

He however observed that the issue could be examined for by-elections. With these observations, the top court adjourned the case for date-in-office.

In an earlier hearing on the same matter, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed had rejected the concept of electronic voting for overseas Pakistanis and requested the chief justice not to experiment with the upcoming elections.

Senator Syed had said that the upcoming elections were important and ECP was already burdened with tasks so by doing so in a short span of time entire election would become controversial.

Pakistan People Party leader Syed Naveed Qamar had shared the same concerns and said that the system of online voting for overseas Pakistanis can be adopted in the next general elections along with the biometric system for locals.

However, the chief justice ruling out the misapprehensions of certain parliamentarians had observed, “we will neither pollute the elections nor will we hurt the elections or make it controversial.”

The chief justice had further observed that voting was the sacred right and the Constitution had given this right to overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right of vote.

Chairman NADRA Usman Mubin had given a presentation stating that there were three major components including registration of voters, verification of voters and result management.

He had informed that the voters would get themselves registered on the website after which they will be allotted codes. After registration and verification through identity card or NICOP number, voter’s constituency will appear on screen where the overseas Pakistani will be able to cast the vote.

He had further said that the form 45 would be generated automatically for RO adding that his team had done its level best, now the mechanism could be evaluated by a third party for re-validation.

After completion of the briefing, an IT expert from NUST discredited the newly developed mechanism saying that the concept of electronic voting in Norway, UK, US, Australia had been flopped.

He said that the rest of the world was much forward to this system, composed by NADRA. He had explained that the hackers hack the database through which they could register votes without being in knowledge of a person. He had added that the similar cases took place in Washington DC.

SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN