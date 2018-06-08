Share:

GUJRANWALA:- Citizens caught two dacoits, thrashed them and handed them over to Dhulley police on Thursday.

According to police, two armed men were busy looting citizens. A youth namely Arsalan offered resistance. They shot at and injured him. Citizens rushed for his rescue. They overpowered the dacoits, subjected them to beating and later handed over them to Dhulley police.

The traffic police arrested a man posing self to be Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in jurisdiction of Baghbanpura police station on Thursday. According to a traffic police source, sector in-charge Zaheer intercepted a private vehicle with a revolving blue light on its roof. The man, driving the vehicle, introduced himself as Deputy Superintendent of Police. But during investigation, it was revealed that he was telling a lie. On information, a team of Baghbanpura police reached the spot, arrested the fake DSP identified as Fahad and his accomplice. Further investigation was underway. Three persons including two women were injured during a brawl over a land issue at Satra on Thursday. According to a police source, two groups had been locked in enmity over a land issue. On Thursday, they quarrelled and beat each other. Resultantly, two men-Asghar and Sabran-and a woman Rukhsana were injured.–Staff Reporter

They were taken to Gujranwala District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Local police were looking into the matter.